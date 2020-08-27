Madhya Pradesh: NEET and JEE essential, should not be made an issue, says HM Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that NEET and JEE are essential examinations, therefore, this should not be made an issue.

"NEET and JEE examinations are not examinations of class third or fourth. People passing these examinations contribute to nation-building. These examinations are essential. Therefore, this should not be made an issue," said Mishra during a press conference.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Mishra on Thursday said that Congress who could not save its own democracy talks about saving the country's democracy.

"Congress party and leaders can only tweet. The party that could not save its own democracy, talks about saving the country's democracy. Either it will be a Congress-free India or Gandhi free Congress. BJP provided electricity, we have given schemes like Sambal which has benefitted people," he said.

"I went for political tourism to Gwalior. Kamal Nath's storm blew his own government. Congress can hold a big meeting but cannot hold a big demonstration," he added.

Earlier on August 24, amid the ongoing 'letter politics' in Congress Mishra had stated that "Congress is like the school where only headmaster's child tops the class".

Speaking about the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting he said that the opposition party has several eligible candidates for the post of party chief like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra.