Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch, Mandsaur district panchayats win Rs 50 Lakhs prize by the Union ministry of panchayati raj

Mandsaur/Neemuch: Following the recent evaluation by the Union ministry of panchayati raj, Mandsaur and Neemuch district panchayats in the state have been declared as best in the state for the year 2019-20. Gram panchayats Paladiya Maruand Bharbhadiya will also be receiving cash prizes for their conduct.

Mandsaur and Neemuch district panchayats will be receiving Rs 50 lakh each. Mandsaur’s Padaliya Maru and Neemuch district’s Bharbhadiya villages will receive a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh each.

The awards were declared by Union ministry joint secretary Dr Sanjeev Patjoshi. The prizes are distributed every year under Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sashaktikaran Yojana, Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Panchayat Puraskar and Gram Panchayat VikasYojana.

Neemuch and Mandsaur were chosen for the year 2019-20 from the state at zila panchayat level. Alot and Hoshangabad were selected at the janpad panchayat level and 11 other gram panchayats including PadaliyaMaru, Bharbhadiya and gram panchayats of Indore, Dhar, Ratlam, Seedhi, Hoshangabad and Sehore districts were nominated for gram panchayat category.

Mandsaur district panchayat president Priyanka Goswami said that the district has achieved 95 per cent under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and has also produced 42,000 man days. The district is also open defecation free.

District panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Rishabh Gupta said that it was the unity of all authorities and staff that helped the district achieve success.

Gram panchayat Bharbhadiya president Hansa Jatav said that women of the village were of great help in having the district reach at this stage. She said that not even one infant is malnourished in the village.

Neemuch district panchayat CEO Bhavya Mittal, Padaliya Maru village sarpanch Basantilal Patidar and all concerned officials congratulated each other and expressed gratitude for the award.