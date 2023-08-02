Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch CRPF Marks 56th Foundation Day

FPJ

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated the 56th foundation day of Neemuch recruitment training centre with great enthusiasm and reverence. The event began with top-ranking officials, led by Group Centre DIG SLC Khoop, paying homage to martyrs at Shaheed Smarak (Triganja Park), honouring their sacrifices and dedication to the nation.

During the solemn ceremony, wreaths were laid as a mark of respect at Shaheed Smarak, where the names of the fallen heroes are enshrined, forever immortalised in the memory of the nation. The sacrifices made by these valiant soldiers remain a source of inspiration for all serving personnel and cadets at the Neemuch training centre.

After the homage-paying ceremony, the officials also proceeded to Sardar Post, where they garlanded the urn dedicated to the fallen heroes. The Sardar Post serves as a reminder of the indomitable spirit and courage displayed by CRPF personnel while safeguarding the country's borders and maintaining internal security.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)