Madhya Pradesh: Need to improve quality of side narrow lanes, says Zakir Hussain

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The poor quality of side narrow lanes on either side of Indore-Ichhapur Highway is posing a great risk to commuters (both two-wheeler and four-wheeler). In the past months, several accidents have been reported.

The problem is getting worse day by day with frequent road accidents on the stretch, leading to serious, even life-threatening injuries. Time and again, locals demanded to improve the quality of the road and levelling of side narrow lanes, Zakir Hussain Ami, youth social worker and Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti member said.

He also alleged that the highway construction agency did not level the side narrow lanes up to main road during asphaltisation process of sideways and left midway, risking lives of commuters. Months have passed but nothing has been done to fix the issue. The committee has urged Rudra Company (undertaking road-rehabilitation work) for best quality of construction work of side narrow lanes and not to use low-quality materials.

It is being noted that fixing of side lanes is being done from Mortakka to Sanawad town. Side lanes from Shani Temple to Trikon Square and Barwaha College to Narmada Bridge are in a pathetic shape. The fixing work will be done from Balwara to Dhangaon, as per safety staff of the company.