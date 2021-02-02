Madhya Pradesh: Neck-slit body of youth found near a farming land in Hathod

Indore: A youth was found murdered near a farming land under Hatod police station jurisdiction on Monday evening. A deep injury mark was found on his neck. The police believed that he was killed over some old rivalry and the body was dumped here. However, the accused could not be identified till the filing of the report.

Hotod police station in-charge Anil Yadav said that the body was found by one of the villagers who later informed the police. The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Jeevan Choudhary, a resident of Nogawa village in Hatod.

Seeing the injury mark on his neck, it is believed by the police that the killer might had slit his neck and dumped him here. The body has been sent for the autopsy and probe is on for the killer.

The deceased was a self-employed person. The police are taking the statement of his family members to know about his rivalry with someone. Police claimed that the accused will be arrested soon.