Madhya Pradesh: NCPCR Seeks Report On Alleged `Hijab' At Guna School

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of the alleged `Hijab’ at one of the private schools in Guna, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought a report from the Guna collector over the controversy.

According to sources, the commission has written a letter to Guna collector asking for information related to the school and management. The collector has instructed the district education officer to investigate this matter.

Notably, after the matter came to light, bowing down to the pressure of parents and ABVP, school management removed the principal and the teacher who arranged the programme at the school.

Parents and the ABVP members had alleged that girl students of the school were forced to wear burqa and green clothes during a cultural programme on the eve of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. The matter came to the fore after a video of the programme went viral.

The ABVP members claimed that wearing a hijab in school was against their religious beliefs. They demanded that the school administration should ensure that such incidents were not repeated in the future.