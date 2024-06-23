Madhya Pradesh: NBA Leader Medha Patkar Ends Eight-Day Hunger Strike

Medha Patkar with other protestors |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar ended her eight-day hunger strike at Kheda in Chikhalda of Dhar district on Sunday. The strike was called off after a delegation of people, including those displaced by the Sardar Sarovar Dam, requested her to end the fast.

Patkar had begun her hunger strike on June 15, demanding proper rehabilitation of the families affected by the dam in Gujarat. Dhar collector Priyank Mishra assured her that the government would complete all pending work according to the rehabilitation policy and Supreme Court decisions.

The collector stated that a special work plan would be prepared for those who require it and the survey process, which was halted due to the model code of conduct, would be resumed. He appealed to the public representatives and NBA activists to have faith in the government, which is committed to supporting the affected people.

Patkar's decision to end her hunger strike comes as a relief to her supporters and those affected by the dam. The NBA leader's efforts have brought attention to the plight of the displaced families and the government's assurances are seen as a positive step towards resolving the issue.