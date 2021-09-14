Madhya Pradesh: Navodaya Vidyalaya Committee waives class XII fee for 2020-21

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of students of standard 12 of Navodaya Vidyalaya are happy as Navodaya Vidyalaya Committee on Friday announced waiver of fee for academic session 2020-21 due to pandemic.

All parents have expressed gratitude to Central Government, Commissioner of Noida, Navodaya Vidyalaya Committee, MPAnil Firozia, Khachrod Nagda MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar local leader Narayan G. Mandawliya.

They have also thanked principal of Navodaya Vidyalaya, KB Gupta. Suresh Chand Nagar, a parent, said, “We have to deposit the fee every year as per rules, but this year due to Corona, the school was not conducted. We shared our concern with the principal.

He said that if the permission is given for fee waiver from higher authorities, then they can comply. Principal KB Gupta is a sympathetic principal and children and parents are happy under his guidance.”

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 02:18 AM IST