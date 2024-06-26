Madhya Pradesh: Navi Mumbai Cyber Cell Busts Fake Call Center In Indore; Main Accused Held | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Cyber Cell of Zone II, Navi Mumbai, has busted a fake call centre in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and arrested the main accused, Yash Umbarkar. Previously, while investigating a case filed with the Kamothe police, in which the complainant was cheated of Rs 21.71 lakh by unknown fraudsters in a trading scam, officials raided fake call centres in Indore and Bengaluru.

The scammers would cheat people by promising demat accounts in the share market with high returns. Eight people were arrested, while Umbarkar was absconding.

During the investigation, Umbarkar confessed to operating another call centre. Accordingly, the police raided this centre in the Sheth Building, opposite Vasudev Pura civil hospital in Dewas, and dismantled the bogus operation. In this raid, the police seized 10 desktops, 10 CPUs, and two routers.

According to the police, Umbarkar had destroyed all the information on the computers seized from the fake call centre in Dewas. “Even though he has destroyed the evidence, our attempts to retrieve it are underway. The accused is in police custody, and the investigations continue,” said inspector Deepali Patil.

The Cyber Cell has appealed to citizens to beware of such frauds, wherein the accused target people by offering good returns through share market trading. In case of any cyber fraud, citizens should contact the toll-free number 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in immediately.