Madhya Pradesh: Natural farming to be promoted in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the coming days, natural faming will be promoted in a comprehensive manner. To participate in such programmes, farmers have been advised to get registered online on the portal of the agriculture department.

Official sources said here on Wednesday that it had been decided to run a massive programme to promote natural farming. In view of this, a portal has been prepared for the registration of farmers who are willing to take up natural farming. Farmers have been asked to adopt the process for online registration for natural farming on the departmental website http://mpkrishi.org on their mobile.

On the home page of the website, a person has to click on the link given for farmers’ registration. Registration will be done in three steps, in which the form will be filled by feeding in the information of the farmer, verification of the mobile number and other relevant information. After completing the process, the farmer will get registered for natural farming.

