Madhya Pradesh: National Training Centre for lawyers to come up in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Bar Council of India has decided to establish an International Law University in Goa while a National Training Centre for lawyers will be set up in Ujjain.

These decisions were during a meeting of Bar Council of India held under the chairmanship of Bar Council of India president Manan Mishra.

Partap Mehta, a member of the Bar Council of India attended the council meeting held in Goa. He said that the decision to set up Asia's first International Law University in Goa was taken under the chairmanship of Justice BR Gavai of the Supreme Court. The meeting was attended by Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Bar Council of India chilef Manan Mishra among other members were present.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared that 50 acres of land would be made available for International Law University. Mehta said that a national-level training centre would be set up in Ujjain for lawyers. He said higher education minister of MP Mohan Yadav has assured that he will provide the land for the initiative. Apart from this, in another first- it was also decided in the meeting to set up two National Lawyers Academy in Bhubaneswar and Goa, he said.

An advisory board has also been constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Justice NV Ramanna to expand legal education, which includes senior advocates of the country along with many justices of the Supreme Court, High Court. Mehta said that similarly, in the meeting of the General Council of the Bar Council of India in Delhi, it was decided that after preparing the draft Advocate Protection Act in the country, its draft has been sent to the Ministry of Law on uniform central security in the country for lawyers.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 01:11 PM IST