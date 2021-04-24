Madhya Pradesh: National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship exam postponed; All you need to know

Indore: Another exam has been postponed due to rising number of corona cases in Madhya Pradesh. The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) selection exam to be held on May 2 has been postponed. This decision has been taken by the Education Department.

The date of application has also been extended by 1 month. The last date of application for eligible students to sit in this exam has now been changed to May 15, according to Department of Education.

This examination is conducted for the students of class VIII run by the government, aided schools and urban bodies of Madhya Pradesh. Students who have got minimum C grade marks in class 7th and the gross annual income of their parents does not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible to take the exam.

