Madhya Pradesh: National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship exam postponed; All you need to know

Indore: Another exam has been postponed due to rising number of corona cases in Madhya Pradesh. The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) selection exam to be held on May 2 has been postponed. This decision has been taken by the Education Department.
The date of application has also been extended by 1 month. The last date of application for eligible students to sit in this exam has now been changed to May 15, according to Department of Education.
This examination is conducted for the students of class VIII run by the government, aided schools and urban bodies of Madhya Pradesh. Students who have got minimum C grade marks in class 7th and the gross annual income of their parents does not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible to take the exam.
According to the information, more than 1 lakh students are appearing in the examination.
State Education Centre official said that the new date of exam will be announced later. With this, students who could not fill the application for this exam for any reason, are being given a chance. Such students can now fill the form till May 15.
This scheme has been launched by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2008 for economically weaker students.
Under this, selected students are given scholarship from class 9th to 12th with a value of Rs 12,000 . For regular scholarship, it is mandatory to get minimum 55% in class 9th and 11th and minimum 60% in class 10th.
Eligibility norms
The scholarship is payable for a maximum period of 4 years from class IX to class XII.
The NMMS 2021 scholarship is only applicable to the candidates studying within India only.
The candidates claiming NMMS 2021 scholarship, must have a clear promotion record of class VIII and IX.
The NMMS scholarship is not provided for the diploma and certificate courses at this stage.
The candidate must have scored a minimum 55 per cent marks from class IX to XII, in order to continue the NMMS scholarship 2021. For the SC / ST category candidates there will be a relaxation of 5 per cent marks.
If no exam is conducted by the school for the NMMS scholarship 2021, at the end of class IX and XI session, then a certificate of confirmation shall be issued by the head of the school, otherwise, the scholarship shall be discontinued.
The NMMS 2021 scholarship scheme shall be monitored by the Department at regular intervals of time by the authorised stakeholders.
The candidate must have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks in class X, to continue the NMMS scholarship at the next stage. For the SC / ST category candidates there will be a relaxation of 5 per cent marks.
