Madhya Pradesh: National Fertilizer Limited achieves highest-ever fertilizer sale of 59.36 lakh metric ton

GUNA: National Fertilizer Limited (NFL) has added another feather to its hat by recording highest-ever total fertilizer sale of 59.36 lakh metric ton in 2020-21 beating its previous best of 57.04 lakh metric ton achieved during 2019-20. This includes sale of the company’s own Urea, imported Urea and other P&K fertilisers.

The company produced 37.99 lakh metric ton of urea in its plants achieving a capacity utilisation of 117.6 per cent despite Covid19 outbreak and logistical challenges due to farmers’ agitation in Punjab.

Among the plants, Panipat unit set a new production record of Urea and Bentonite Sulphur while Vijaipur Unit produced Highest ever volume of bio-fertilisers.

NFL also registered steep growth of 35 per cent and 95 per cent sale of Seeds and Agrochemicals respectively.

Its Industrial Products segment also performed exceedingly well during the year and sale of Bentonite Sulphur recorded huge growth of 150 per cent.