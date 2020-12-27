Madhya Pradesh: Nal Jal Yojana hits deadlock in Gandharvpuri, roads dug for pipelines pose problems for villagers

But work got stuck after some time. Villager Narendra Kumar Jhala said roads of entire village have been dug in last five months, which posed grave problems for commuters in rainy season. “Contractor is not paying attention to this and nor do PHED officials listen to us. Incomplete work may cause accidents in village,” he added. Sanjay Goswami, BJP mandal vice president (Sonkatch rural) admitted that the way roads are dug by contractor is causing problems in the village.

Technical flaws have also surfaced. For instance, the contractor has laid connection line above the mainline. In many places, the connection line has been placed on upper surface of the ground. This also poses problems for commuters.

When contacted, Sonkatch PWD sub divisional officer Bhagwat Mahajan said department did not allow anyone to dig road by anyone. Department will send a notice to PHED officer and ask them to repair the road. When the matter was brought before Dewas MP Mahendra Solanki, he said he will look into the matter and will talk to PHED officials about it.