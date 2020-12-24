Madhya Pradesh: Nagda traders, administration lock horns during drive against food adulteration

On Wednesday, the team collected samples from four shops and sent the same to the laboratory. Meanwhile, things were going on peacefully until the team rushed to Chandra Shekhar Marg situated on Ashok Kumar Camp Trading square, where the team found unpacked edible oil and asked for samples.

According to information, a dispute erupted after district food officer Deepa Atlavade along with the sub-divisional office, tehsildar RK Guha and other officials reached Ashok Kumar & Trading where officers asked to collect samples of unpacked oil as selling of unpacked oil is against the law.

Atlavade and Guha got into an argument with the shop owner after the owner’s wife started abusing officials. During an inspection, officials found oil in plastic bottles.

Atlavade and tehsildar lodged a complaint against a couple for obstructing government work. The food administrative department informed that the operation is being conducted so that the citizens get pure edible items. They added that selling of unpacked ghee and oil is going on rampant in the district and the administration is taking every possible step to curb these activities.

Meanwhile, upset with the administration’s action and police case against the owner of Ashok Kumar & Trading, traders in the area accused team members of harassing them on the name of a drive. Traders claimed that at the time of lockdown, they supported the needy by providing free items, but now the administration is harassing them. They also informed us that there are other places where open oil is being packed and sold, but no action has been taken so far.