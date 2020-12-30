Madhya Pradesh: Nafrat ki duniya ko chhod kar…

Alot: Akin to a touching scene in Haathi mera Saathi… where Rajesh Khanna conducted the funeral of his favourite tusker… in real life it was an instance of giving dignity in death to a monkey by a group of villagers at Talod village near Alot tehsil headquarters of Ratlam district. They performed its antim yatra with utmost respect. A band played soulful music as the funeral procession marched through the lanes and bylanes of the village. The body of the monkey was draped in a red cloth. In a show of solidarity, shops in the village remained closed for the day and several people joined the rally showering floral petals and chanting "Ram Bolo Bhai Ram Bolo". The monkey died when it came in contact with a live electric wire on Tuesday at Talod village near Alot tehsil headquarters of Ratlam district.

Deaths of monkeys are considered to be a bad omen and hence elders of the village insisted that the animal be given a decent funeral in order to tide over any misgivings. The villagers here treat monkeys with equal reverence of Hanuman. The villagers garlanded the corpse near Dariya Khedi ashram on the banks of Kshipra on the outskirts of the village and followed all rituals usually done in case of a deceased human being. Earlier, rose water was also sprinkled on the mortal remains. A video of the rituals went viral.