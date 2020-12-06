Madhya Pradesh: Naag Tekri with important archaeological remains ignored by state government

Nagda: The wait for development of Naag Tekri as a major tourist spot is likely to continue as the letter sent by Nagda municipality to state urban administration and development directorate to this effect has remained unanswered though nine months have passed. Nag Tekri, a hillock called Naagdah Tekri, is said to be existing since Mahabharat age.

The matter was revealed recently after a local resident and Aetihasik Dharohar Bachhao Andolan Samiti convener Bantu Bodana moved an RTI application to know the actual progress in the matter or exact reason behind the delay. Bodana has been fighting a legal battle since 2012 to declare Tekri as a state protected monument and a tourist destination.