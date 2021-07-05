Madhya Pradesh: My family's relationship with Pandey family exists since my grandmother's time

Jaora: "My family's relationship with Pandey family exists since the time of my grandmother. It was the time when late Laxminarayan Pandey was working to further the ideology of Jana Sangh." BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia stated this at residence of local BJP MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey during his visit to Jaora on Sunday.

"My family has received affection of people of this region and today MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey has again brought back those memories," Scindia remarked.

MLA Pandey, Shailendra Pandey, Prajal Pandey felicitated Scindia with memento. On this occasion, MLA Pandey also felicitated MP Sudhir Gupta, Jhabua MP Gumansingh Damor, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, district incharge minister OPS Bhadoria, industries minister Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon, district BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera, Ratlam Rural MLA Dilip Makwana and BJP State Working Committee member KK Singh.

BJP urban body election in-charge Mahesh Soni, mandal president Pawan Soni, Ajay Saklecha, Rajesh Sharma and a number of BJP workers were present on the occasion.