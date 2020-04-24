Madhya Pradesh: Muslims observing Ramzan in tough times

Ramzan, the holy month for the Muslims, began on Friday evening. Community members offered the first Tarawih or night prayers and geared up for the first Roza on Saturday.

Muslim religious leaders across the world called on people to ‘stay home and stay safe’ this Ramzan, keeping mosques closed and congregational prayers on hold to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Muslims observe Ramzan by fasting during daylight hours, but also essential to this holy month are gatherings to share meals and take part in communal prayers, known as tarawih, or night prayers.

"Congregational prayers are a big part of the lives of many Muslims generally, but even more so during Ramzan with tarawih prayers held daily at many mosques across Indore," said Dr Ishrat Ali, Shahar Qazi, said. Because of coronavirus pandemic, mosques have been shut down for weeks to avoid mass gathering under series of measures to curb coronavirus spread.

However, the community members were reminded that prayers matter more than the gathering and none of them should neglect worship in these tough times. “This is time when we need Allah’s help the most in saving lives worldwide and especially Indore,” Ali said.

"We need to create humility and supplication in our families and in our rooms," Zafar Shaikh, hotelier, said. He added that since praying tarawih at home might be a new experience for many Muslims, guidelines on how to carry out the night ritual during Ramzan have been explained to individuals and even issued in writing.

"Your praying at home is always valid and doing so is acceptable when compelling circumstances make attendance at a place of congregation impractical or [as in this time of pandemic] harmful to yourself or others," Dr Yunus Shaikh, community representative, said.