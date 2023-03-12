Madhya Pradesh: Musical nite enthrals audience in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The festival dedicated to Mother India, 'Rang Barse' which is held every year was successfully organised for the first time on the eve of Holi, this year. The three-and-a-half-hour programme was laced with songs of different moods.

The team of Mhow's famous Kabir singer Bhairon Singh Chauhan started the programme by adding spice to Holi with a Holi song while singer Shoaib Khan created a religious atmosphere by narrating the story of Ram, and the group song Mera Rang De Basanti Chole awakened the national spirit.

The programme had a mix of Holi songs, love songs, religious songs and nationalistic songs which drew a favourable response from the audience.

Organised at Champawala Bungalow near Mall Road the singers of Indore and Mhow, along with a team of the eminent musician of Indore Dipesh Jain mixed and matched the songs in such a manner that the listeners were engrossed till the end.

A team of a dozen advocates including prominent senior advocates Vikram Dubey and Vipin Dubey lit the lamp while garlanding the picture of Maa Saraswati.

Deepika Tiwari of Indore started the Rang Barse Sangeet event with Aaja Aai Bahar. After this, Suresh More presented the fun-filled song Mere Pairon Mein Ghungroo Bandha De. Indore's Yogesh Anand enthralled the audience with the song Jhanjhariya, while Kanika Kaur's Raat Ka Samaa Jhoome Chandrama created a musical atmosphere.

Sanjay Lad created fun with Main Hoon Jhumru while Sanjay Sharma forced the audience to shower flowers with Mach Gaya Shor and the title song Rang Barse. Sanjay Yadav created an atmosphere of joy by reciting the songs Khai Ke Paan Banaras Wala and Govind Aala Re while Sanjay Yadav set the mood for Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana. When Shoaib Khan showed the importance of Ram in Ram Kahani Bhajan with a loud voice, advocate Vikram Dubey climbed on the stage and honoured him with flowers.

Read Also Mhow News Diary: BSNL to lay fibre optic cable in all govt offices of Mhow tehsil