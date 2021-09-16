Madhya Pradesh: Murder over land dispute, four accused arrested, one still at large

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Four murder accused were arrested on Monday. The accused had killed a person during a clash over land dispute in Gadla Mar village under Bamori police station.

On September 10, two parties of Bhil community of Gadla Mar village and Kishanpura village clashed in Bamori area. Pritam, 25, of Gadla Mar village was killed in the clash.

Later, a murder case was registered against five accused namely Mukesh Bhil, Juwan Singh Bhil, Bhim Singh Bhil, Mannu Bhil and Sughar Singh Bhil of Kishanupra village in Bamori police station under sections 294, 324, 323, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The case under section 302 was taken up for investigation.

Bamori police station incharge Sub-Inspector Bhagirath Shakya and his team arrested the four accused Mukesh Bhil, Juwan Singh Bhil, Bhim Singh Bhil and Mannu Bhil a day after the incident.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:13 AM IST