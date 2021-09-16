e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:13 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Murder over land dispute, four accused arrested, one still at large

On September 10, two parties of Bhil community of Gadla Mar village and Kishanpura village clashed in Bamori area. Pritam, 25, of Gadla Mar village was killed in the clash.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Four murder accused were arrested on Monday. The accused had killed a person during a clash over land dispute in Gadla Mar village under Bamori police station.

On September 10, two parties of Bhil community of Gadla Mar village and Kishanpura village clashed in Bamori area. Pritam, 25, of Gadla Mar village was killed in the clash.

Later, a murder case was registered against five accused namely Mukesh Bhil, Juwan Singh Bhil, Bhim Singh Bhil, Mannu Bhil and Sughar Singh Bhil of Kishanupra village in Bamori police station under sections 294, 324, 323, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The case under section 302 was taken up for investigation.

Bamori police station incharge Sub-Inspector Bhagirath Shakya and his team arrested the four accused Mukesh Bhil, Juwan Singh Bhil, Bhim Singh Bhil and Mannu Bhil a day after the incident.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard mauls woman to death in Seoni district
Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:13 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal