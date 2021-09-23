e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Murder accused on the run from Vidisha nabbed in Guna

FP News Service
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A murder accused on the run from Vidisha has been nabbed in Guna on Tuesday by Guna and Vidisha police.

Police said one Mulayam Singh alias Rajesh Gurjar, 45, a resident of Swarnakar Colony, Vidisha, was strangled to death by an unknown accused on the intervening night of September 2. A case was registered against the unknown accused in Vidisha police station.

During the investigation, it came to fore that Udit Narayan, 26, a resident of Patelnagar Guna Cantt had gone to Vidisha on motorcycle to commit murder. Vidisha police came to Guna in search of the accused on Tuesday. Guna Cantt police and Vidisha police searched for the accused and finally arrested him from his home at night.

During interrogation the accused has confessed that he murdered Mulayam over a dispute and said that they were old acquaintances. Vidisha police left for Vidisha with the accused.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:21 AM IST
