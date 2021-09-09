Madhya Pradesh: Murder accused of women, killed post theft, arrested within 12 hours by Agar police

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Agar police claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a woman who found dead at her native place in Amla village in Agar district on Wednesday.

Police cracked the case within 12 hours and arrested the alleged accused, who is son of the deceased and produced him before the court.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Agar SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar said that the feet of deceased Suganbai were tied to a cot and silver anklets weighing one kilogram were missing.

Household items were scattered and prima facie it looked like an incident of theft and murder.

However, police received a tip that Dinesh, 26, son of Suganbai had a dispute with his mother.

Police detained him. During interrogation, he confessed his crime of killing his mother, alleged police. He told police that he asked his mother to give him Rs 10,000 to repay his debt, alleged police.

Dinesh strangled his mother with a rope and when his mother's body became limp, he took off silver anklets weighing 1 kilogram from her feet, alleged police . To cover-up the crime, accused put blanket and tied her feet with a rope, cops added.

