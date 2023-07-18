Madhya Pradesh: Murder Accused Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Khandwa Jail |

Burhanpur/Khandwa: A murder accused from Burhanpur district lodged at Khandwa jail died on Tuesday morning under mysterious circumstances.

Accused Amar Sarwan, 32, a native of Burhanpur district was shifted to Khandwa district jail on July 11 after he along with his other family members including his mother and sister murdered one Rajesh Tayade on July 7.

As per the jail officials, Amar felt chest pain in the night and was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 5.45 am while undergoing treatment there. The post-mortem of the deceased is being done and the actual cause of death will be ascertained based on the post-mortem report.

According to police, accused Amar along with others murdered Rajesh Tayade over selling illicit liquor near the house. Amar’s entire family is currently in jail.

Murder Over Selling Liquor

On July 7, Rajesh Tayade was beaten to death in the suburb of Lalbagh. The video of the entire incident also went viral. Following the incident, police registered a case against seven, including Amar and the other accused.

After the murder, deceased's relatives had even laid siege to the police station, demanding action against the accused. The brother of the deceased, Dnyaneshwar Tayade had alleged that Rajesh had left the house after having food. The accused called him and attacked him with a rod, sticks, and a beer bottle. The brother died on the way to the hospital. The victim used to sell liquor. Forbidden to sell liquor near the house, the accused killed Rajesh, said Dnyaneshwar.

Involved In A Dispute A Month Ago

Rajesh had a dispute with Amar a month back. Amar was a habitual criminal. In this case, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha had also suspended then Lalbagh police station in-charge Dilip Singh Deora. A day after the incident, the police razed Amar Sarwan's house with a JCB. Later, the houses of two other accused were also demolished. After arresting the accused Amar, police paraded him in handcuffs in the Lalbagh police station area, so that there is no panic among the common people.

