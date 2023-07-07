Madhya Pradesh: Municipality Staff Lethargy Shatters Elder Couples’ Teerth Darshan Dream

FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Septuagenarians of Jhabua have been denied benefits of state government’s much-publicised Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana 2023. Reason: Municipality staff failed to submit their forms within stipulated time-period to district panchayat office. The scheme enables elderly pilgrims to undertake pilgrimage by air on government expenditure.

The eligible beneficiaries of the scheme had submitted forms to the municipality. However, the official concerned never submitted the forms to district panchayat office thus denying elderly couples the benefit of the scheme. The office of the district panchayat had sent a letter (Letter No 3717 dated May 30) to sub-divisional officers of Petlawad, Thandla, Jhabua, Meghnagar and all CEOs of janpad panchayats and CMOs. The letter stated that under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, pilgrimage by regular air service (air) was proposed from Jhabua to Shirdi on July 19, 2023 (one night and one day) for Jhabua district. The last date for receipt of applications was June 20, 2023.

The municipality was expected to submit forms to district panchayat office after the above-mentioned date. Jhabua Municipality never submitted the forms to district panchayat office. On the other hands applications from all tehsils were submitted within the time limit. The beneficiaries were later selected through a lottery by the district panchayat.

When contacted district collector Tanvi Hooda said that she came to know of the issue just now. Collector Hooda added that she would seek reply over delay in the submission of forms. District panchayat's CEO (in-charge) Dinesh Verma refused to comment stating that he was out of town and would discuss it later.

Municipality CMO Jabir Khan accepted that it was a mistake by the municipality. “I had signed the note sheet on June 22. On June 26, the employee of municipality went to the district panchayat office to submit the form. District panchayat returned the forms stating that we accepted the forms till June 25.”

