Madhya Pradesh: Municipal employee killed by two persons in Indore as he stopped them from thrashing a youth

Annapurna police station in charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said the incident took place at about 10.30 pm on Saturday in Mahawar Nagar. The deceased Prahalad Bindoriya, 45, a resident of Mahawar Nagar was an employee of IMC. He was also a pani puri vendor. On Saturday night, he was returning home after selling pani puri when he spotted accused Gautam and Ajay thrashing a person.

Prahalad intervened after which the accused began arguing with Prahalad. The argument degenerated into violence as Gautam and Ajay attacked Prahalad with a stone. As he received severe injuries, the accused fled. Area residents informed police and Prahalad was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Thana incharge Dwivedi said that a case under Sections 302, 34 of IPC was registered against the accused on the complaint of Prahalad’s wife and the accused were arrested from the area within few hours of the incident. One of the accused is from Mahawar Nagar and another is from Ghanshyamdas Nagar. Their criminal record is being searched.