Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Corporation receives Rs 7 crore under Kayakalp Abhiyan in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Approximately Rs 7 crore have been credited into Municipal Corporation account under Mukhya Mantri Kayakalp Abhiyan. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had released Rs 350 crore to local urban bodies for repair of roads in a function at Kushabhau Thakre auditorium on Monday.

In this regard, a virtual programme was organised at Vikram Sabha Bhawan near Jawahar Chowk in Dewas. MLA Gayatri Raje Puar, district President Rajiv Khandelwal, mayor's representative Durgesh Aggarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, senior BJP leader Bharat Chaudhary, councillor representative Babu Yadav and others were present.

MLA Puar said that the fund would help construction and repair of various roads in Dewas city. Roads from Gajra Gears to railway station, BNP gate and others will be widened and beautified. Public parks in the city would be also modified. In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan.

