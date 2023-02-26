Madhya Pradesh: Municipal corporation conducts workshop for garbage truck helpers in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop for city garbage truck helpers was organised by the municipal corporation at the corporation meeting hall on Saturday. During the workshop, Vishwajit Singh associated with Swachh Bharat Mission explained each and every important aspect to improve garbage collection by garbage truck helpers through a presentation. Singh said that priority will be given to recruitment of experienced and responsible vehicle helpers.

He explained in detail what precautions should be taken by vehicle helpers during work, how to maintain coordination with the citizens and what kind of working style should be kept so that 100 per cent garbage collection and source segregation is regularised. Nodal officer Saurabh Tripathi directed helpers to complete the documentation and get the employee's provident fund (EPF) done on time. Garbage vehicle in-charge Rajesh Kaushal instructed garbage van helpers to come regularly in their uniform and to improve the language style. The workshop was conducted by Vishal Joshi and Arun Tomar.