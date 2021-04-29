Madhya Pradesh: Much hyped vaccination programme for 18+ put on hold on May 1 and 3; setback for jab job

Indore: Amid huge expectations of youngsters to get vaccinated against the deadly pandemic disease, the government has brought disappointment as no session would be conducted for vaccinating people from 18 to 44 years of age.

After a whole day of planning to set up sites on May 1 and May 3, the department has suspended the sessions till further orders.

Even Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff of the state through video conferencing on Thursday, said that they had ordered vaccination to the companies but are not sure when they would get it.