Madhya Pradesh: Much hyped vaccination programme for 18+ put on hold on May 1 and 3; setback for jab job

Indore: Amid huge expectations of youngsters to get vaccinated against the deadly pandemic disease, the government has brought disappointment as no session would be conducted for vaccinating people from 18 to 44 years of age.
After a whole day of planning to set up sites on May 1 and May 3, the department has suspended the sessions till further orders.
Even Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff of the state through video conferencing on Thursday, said that they had ordered vaccination to the companies but are not sure when they would get it.
According to District Immunization Officer Dr Pravin Jadia, “As per the decision taken at the highest level, all the sessions planned for May 1 and 3 for age group 18 to 44 years, are put on hold till further orders.”
He said that the decision was taken at the government level and they will re-plan the sessions on the basis of further orders.
Earlier, the department had prepared for vaccinating 1000 people above 18 years of age on May 1.
The vaccination drive for those above 45 years would also be hit as the department is planning to vaccinate only 3000 people on May 1, thanks to a shortage of vaccination.
Department officials had planned for over 500 session sites, till a couple of days ago, for vaccinating the people above 18 years as they had planned for vaccinating over 50,000 people in a day.
“Now, any planning for sites would be done on the basis of instructions given by the state government,” Dr Jadia added.
Sources said that city officials had received an allocation of only 9000 doses to use it for two days of vaccination drive, i.e. on May 1 and May 3.
People couldn’t book schedule for vaccination
Large number of people above age 18 years have registered themselves on COWIN portal and on the Arogya Setu app for getting vaccination but they couldn’t book appointments for vaccination.
Many people have got the message that schedule booking is done only for those above 45 years.
According to officials, they have not prepared the sites for vaccination yet due to which scheduled appointment couldn’t be done.