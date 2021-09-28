Madhya Pradesh: MSME facilitation council to ensure due payment with interest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The MSME Facilitation Council will now hear the cases of the MSME units twice a month, assured Rajesh Agrawal, joint-director of MSME Department, to a visiting delegation of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) on Monday.

Under the leadership of president of AIMP Pramod Dafaria, a delegation of the MSME units met Agrawal in Bhopal on Monday. Agrawal said an order will be issued in this regard. Dafaria informed that asmany as 300 cases are pending in the district itself and steps should be taken for their early disposal.

PAYMENT WITH INTEREST

Agrawal has also assured that in future in case of pending dues, the payment will be made alongwith interest. He said additional hearings would be made to settle the pending cases and the final order will be uploaded within two days in the council's portal. Dafaria said the meeting lasted over an hour and was held in a cordial atmosphere.

