Indore

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:43 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: MP's representative threatened me with pistol, says BJP district president

District president met with the superintendent of police, after the meet the MP representative was booked by Kayatha police.
FP News Service
Guddu Pandey (wearing spectacles and mask) present during bhoomi-pujan programme along with MP Firojia and BJP president Bormundla at Kaytha in Ujjain on Wednesday. FP PHOTO |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Tales of indiscipline are now common in the BJP, a party boasts of discipline. In the latest incident representative of a Member of Parliament threatened the BJP District president by to kill him.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, during a bhoomi pujan program of roads, toilets and shops organised in Kayatha. District President Bahadur Singh Bormundla was in attendance along with MP Anil Firojia to perform the bhoomi pujan.

Amid the round of speeches, Bormundla talked about selected workers and office bearers of the patry's unit of the Kayatha area. He did not mention the name of MP representative Guddu Pandey. Pandey then reached the stage and tried to intimidate Bahadur Singh Bormundla by showing a pistol hanging around his waist.

Pandey did not stop here, when Bormundla got down from the stage and started moving towards his car, Guddu again allegedly showed the pistol and said that I will shoot.

The district president left the spot and met the SP to apprise him of the entire incident.

A few months back, one of the MPís representatives, Rajesh Anjana, tried to develop a plot on government land. While doing so he also allegedly abused rural woman and threatened to kill her.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:43 PM IST
