Madhya Pradesh: MPPSC goofs up on EWS quota, releases revised results 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has made a mistake in the implementation of the EWS quota while preparing and subsequently declaring the results of the State Engineering Service Exam-2021.

However, the Commission has now admitted to the mistake and has declared the revised results. Nine candidates, whose names featured in the initial list of qualified candidates, have now been dropped whereas 17 new candidates belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) have found a place in the revised list of qualified candidates.

On November 4, MPPSC had declared the results of the exam. The commission had made a mistake in calculating the number of seats reserved for EWS. When this issue was brought to the notice of MPPSC, it corrected the mistake and issued revised results.

MPPSC has changed the exam results of Assistant Civil Engineer, Assistant Electrical Engineer and Assistant Mechanical Engineer under the State Engineering Service. In the fresh results, 15 new candidates, including three provisionally, have been added to the revised result for Assistant Civil Engineer post whereas 7 candidates who were declared qualified previously have been dropped in the revised results.

Similarly, 2 new candidates have been included in the revised results for Assistant Electrical Engineer post whereas the same number of candidates has been dropped.

Selection list of State Engineering Service Exam-2020 also revised

Accepting an error in State Engineering Service Exam-2020 also, MPPSC released a revised selection list wherein the result of one candidate has been changed.

The MPPSC stated that it was a typographical error. While releasing the revised selection list, MPPSC has also filed a caveat in the court.