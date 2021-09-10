Madhya Pradesh: MPPSC again postpones Engineering Service Exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)—the biggest government recruiting agency in the state—has postponed the Engineering Service Examination, 2020, scheduled for September 26. This is the second time that the MPPSC has deferred the examination.

In a public notice, the MPPSC said that the State Engineering Service Examination, 2020, which was scheduled for September 26 in the online mode, would now be held in the offline mode. The MPPSC has also clarified that the examination will be OMR sheet-based.

Initially, the State Engineering Service Examination was scheduled for June, but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis. Later, the MPPSC fixed September 26 as the date, saying that the examination would be conducted in the computer-based mode.

But it again deferred the examination on Thursday and changed its format, as well.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 01:10 AM IST