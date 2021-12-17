Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE to destroy all pre- 1970 exam records, three months time given to get duplicates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced that those candidates who passed out in previous years must collect their copies and updates from the board within three months.

The board is working on clearing out old files and switching to digitalization. In the official announcement on Friday, MPBSE divisional officer Deven Sonwani said, “The paper records (TR file and counter files) of various examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh from the year 1957 to 1970 will be removed.”

The files are found wearing off and damaged due to old age.“Those who currently need these files must contact the board at the earliest,” Sonwani said.

The reason for clearing out these files forever is the lack of their use and wear-tear. “So if anyone needs copy certificates, copy mark sheets, provisional certificates, English translation of documents etc. related to various examinations of the mentioned period, can obtain them,” Sonwani said.

He added that the candidates requiring any of the mentioned documents must approach the divisional office with their details and identity seeking the copy within 3 months.

According to MPBSE, after three months, all these records will be declared by the MP Board and it will not be possible to consider the applications received after the records are declared.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:02 PM IST