Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE to conduct D.El.Ed exams from September 1 to 11.

Indore: Aspiring teachers must gear up, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to conduct D.EL.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) Exam starting September. With about 20 days in hand, teachers need to be prepared to fight coronavirus and attempt exams.

First and second year examinations will start from September 1, 2020. Due to coronavirus pandemic, MPBSE had postponed the examination, which were to be held in June 2020.

As per the new schedule released, D.El.Ed exams will be conducted from September 1 to 11.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. First-year examination will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. Second-year examinations will be conducted in second shift, i.e. from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Initially, the examination was scheduled to be conducted from June 2 to June 12, 2020, in two sessions. The examination was postponed in May, citing no possible way to conduct the examination with corona outspread and lockdown.

MPBSE conducts the examination twice a year in the months of June and October. This time due to Corona, the examination months have been reshuffled.