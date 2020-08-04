Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE supplementary exam application process begins; check out at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10th and 12th supplementary exams application process started from Tuesday. Students who could not clear the examination or failed in a subject in class 10th can now apply for the supplementary examination.

Class 12th supplementary examination for all the subjects will be held on 14 September. The supplementary examination of the students of class 10th will start from September 15. The last supplementary examination for class 10th will be held on September 22.

This year, examination results were declared by the Board of Secondary Education under the Best Five Scheme in the High School Examination. If student failed in one subject, then examination result was declared to have passed.

In such a situation, if student wants to take the failed subject examination, then he or she will be able to appear in the supplementary examination of the same session. Such students will be able to apply from 4 August to 20 August for appearing in the examination.

Supplementary exam fee:

10th/ 12th (Regular/ Private) - Rs. 350/- Per Subject

Higher Secondary Vocational -

Rs. 350/- For Two Subjects

Rs. 500/- For Four Subjects

Rs. 600/- For More than Four Subjects

MP Online Kiosk Fee - Rs. 25/-