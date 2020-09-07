Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE students glued to DD, no online class commenced on Monday

Indore: With a hope to continue studies amid the pandemic, MPBSE students of class 9 to 12 were anxiously waiting for online classes to commence from Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had announced the commencement of online classes subject-wise for students of class 9 to 12 for the academic session 2020-21 from Monday. The class was scheduled to begin from 7 am to 10 am on Doordarshan (DD), as announced last week by chairperson Radheshyam Julaniya.

All dressed up to attend the classes, higher secondary and high school students had to face disappointment when the classes got cancelled for the second time.

As per an official release of the Board, classes were scheduled to begin in online mode after the celebrations of Teacher’s day on September 5, 2020. All the students and teachers were asked to register through a mobile app called 'MASHIM' for access to the classes.

Notably, the board’s chairperson Radheshyam Julaniya on Sunday evening had announced that the academic session for classes 9 to 12 through online mode will begin from Monday with telecast of audio-visual lessons on Doordarshan from 7 am to 10 am.

As shared by divisional officer Deven Sonwani, late night on Sunday, the board’s secretary Anil Suchari issued an order which said, “The telecast from 7 am to 10 am stands cancelled. Thus, the classes will not be held.” Classes 9 to 12 of the state board comprises nearly 35 lakh students.

However, this sudden announcement of cancellation was not floated across through any channel, leaving students in worry throughout morning. Those who lived in urban areas approached MPBSE officers wondering about the scheduled online class.

The trouble for students continues, as a large number of them do not have access to good internet connections and further, the class on DD has been cancelled twice.

As per a recent national sample survey on household social consumption on education in India, just 9.7 percent rural and 55.4 percent urban households in Madhya Pradesh have an internet connection.

“It’s not about scoring, the basics of class 9 and 10 are essential for our future because that’s the base of mathematics and science subjects,” a student Govind Bisen said. He aspires to become an engineer and feels, this break in studies will affect his future.

“If I am not able to clear my concepts now, then it might be a struggler forever and it is an entire waste of this time,” Bisen said.

Another student Shruti Karmnani said, “I am in class 12 and if I cannot understand the subjects now, how will I attempt board examinations this year!” She worried about the examination and issues faced in online classes.

“It is very difficult to understand a concept via online classes and for me, it is not even possible, because we have only one phone at home,” Devendra Jadhav, a student, said.