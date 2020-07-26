Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE results on July 27 at 3 pm - here's how you can check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the results of Class 12 exams on July 27 at 3 pm. Students who attempted the board examinations in the academic year 2019-20, that were conducted pre and post lockdown in two session, will finally get their results.
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis had delayed both the exams and the declaration of MP board results this year. Previously, the MPBSE had to postpone Class 12 final exams due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19. Class 12 final exams of MPBSE were finally conducted from June 9 to June 16.
In anticipation of the results, students are jittery and nervous. Many are planning to offer special prayers and keep a fast tomorrow -- it being Shravan Somvar -- to stay calm.
Since half the examinations were conducted in June, i.e. first phase of unlock, many students are worried if they gave their best. However, as MPBSE class 10th result saw a slight improvement than last year.
Overall, the passing percentage of MPBSE in Class 10, released earlier this month, was 62.3%, which was a percent higher than last year. Teachers are hoping for lenient marking in the Class 12 examinations as well. Hence, there is hope among students that their scorecard will reflect good marks.
Over 8.5 lakh students had appeared for the MP Board's Class 12 exams this year. The final year exam was conducted at 3,682 exam centres across Madhya Pradesh under strict safety protocols, as shared by Deven Sonwani, MPBSE divisional officer.
Previously, MPBSE had announced that it will conduct special exam for such differently-abled students who were unable to appear for the Class 12 board exams which were held from June 9 to June 16. A list containing names of students eligible to appear for the special exam is also expected to be released on July 27.
As per notification shared by Sonwani, here is how students can check their results:
Students can check through mobile apps of the MP Board. For this, the student will have to download either the MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, or the Fastresults app.
Candidates will be required to use their roll number and registration number as mentioned on the hall ticket to check their results.
Steps to check on website
1. Visit the official website-- mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
2. Click on the link that reads 'MP Board 12th Result 2020'
3. Enter your roll number and other details required
4. Submit the details
5. Your MPBSE Class 12 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
6. Download the MPBSE 12th Result 2020 for future reference
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)