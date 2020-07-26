Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE results on July 27 at 3 pm - here's how you can check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the results of Class 12 exams on July 27 at 3 pm. Students who attempted the board examinations in the academic year 2019-20, that were conducted pre and post lockdown in two session, will finally get their results.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis had delayed both the exams and the declaration of MP board results this year. Previously, the MPBSE had to postpone Class 12 final exams due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19. Class 12 final exams of MPBSE were finally conducted from June 9 to June 16.

In anticipation of the results, students are jittery and nervous. Many are planning to offer special prayers and keep a fast tomorrow -- it being Shravan Somvar -- to stay calm.

Since half the examinations were conducted in June, i.e. first phase of unlock, many students are worried if they gave their best. However, as MPBSE class 10th result saw a slight improvement than last year.