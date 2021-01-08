Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE Pre-Boards to be conducted online, same possibility for Board Exams

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct class 10th and class 12th pre-board examination online this time.

The conduction of remaining exams will depend on the success rate of this examination.

Due to corona virus infection, the pre-board examination of MPBSE will be held online perhaps for the first time ever. If online examination goes successful, the board will conduct the main examination on the same line.

In the order issued by the Divisional Secretary, all schools have been asked to start preparing for the pre-board examination.

The pre-board examination will be held between 30 April 2021 and 15 May 2021. The board has issued instructions to all schools that the corona virus infection is going on, so they must take special precautions during the examination.

All schools have been asked to prepare for the online examination.

According to the Board officials, till now the pre-board examination question papers were also sent from Bhopal and distributed through the coordinating body, but this system has been changed.

The board will send online question papers directly to the schools and its print will be taken out and photocopied in the schools.

All the affiliated schools have been instructed to keep computers, printers, pen drives and photocopy machines in the schools.

Divisional officer Deven Sonwani said that since pre-board examination is being conducted online first time, it could go either way. However, if successful, this experiment will continue in the main examination.

Around 19 lakh students across the state will attempt board examinations this year.

Students excited for Online Pre Boards

After the success and delight of Open Text Book Assessment (OTBA) in revision test, students attempting board examination are looking forward to online examination.

While it is likely to be more analytical and inference-based, students feel it will be exciting and perhaps easier. “OTBA was also different, but it was fun and an effective way of assessment for us,” Radhika Misra, a class 10th board student, said.

Another student Gaurank Dhope said, “I love technology so it would be exciting to attempt the exam online, hopefully avoid getting marks cut for silly mistakes.”