Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE extends the admission process for High School and Higher Secondary Schools till August 12

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students who missed out on securing admission in High School and Higher Secondary Schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) can apply again and get admissions till August 12.

In an order released by the board on Friday, MPBSE said, “The admission process has been further extended and students who missed out on securing admission in Higher Secondary or High Schools can still apply.”

The last date for admissions was July 31, 2021. “The date was extended to August 12 following the plea of students and further, suggestion of the same by schools,” Deven Sonwani. Divisional officer, Indore, said.

Madhya Pradesh schools admissions began from July 1, following the announcement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Though schools are slowly opening for offline classes in the state now, online and television education will continue for the time being.

Students are given worksheets during offline classes to be solved in the week.

Schools to complete the process online

The board has also clearly informed the schools that the principals are accountable for the admission and they should complete the process for class 9, 10, 11 and 12.

The board has also said that registration and nomination with the education board will be done online as it minimizes mistakes.

The MP Board has also prepared a mobile application for online nomination and registration that has been made must for students and teachers both. Registration on the mobile application of all students and teachers will be responsibility of the principal.