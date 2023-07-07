Madhya Pradesh: MP Youth Dies In Road Accident In UP's Agra, Kin Get Someone Else's Body, Seek Police Help

Representative Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old person from Guna died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. However, the Agra authorities handed over body of another person to his family. Now, kin have sought police help to replace the body.

Vishnu Ahirwar (24) of Bajranggarh in Guna worked as a loading vehicle driver. On Tuesday (July 4) around 6 am, Vishnu's loading vehicle collided with a tree on National Highway in Agra, killing him on the spot.

On being informed by UP police, family members reached Agra and brought packed body to Guna on Thursday morning. While preparing for cremation, they found that the body was some other person. They immediately informed the local police and sought help in getting Ahirwar’s body.

Guna Superintendent of Police (SP), Rakesh Kumar Sagar said, "The family member told the police that their son Vishnu had died in a road accident in Agra. When they received the information, they went there to collect the body, where there were already three-four bodies.”

“The kin brought a body after post mortem without identifying it. After reaching Guna, they found that the body was of some other person."

"Since it was an emotional issue, we contacted senior officials of Agra and made sure that Vishnu's body was safe in the hospital. After that the body which was brought here was sent back to Agra. The kin will hand over this body and get the body of their child," he added.