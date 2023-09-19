Madhya Pradesh: MP Visits Flood-Hit Villages In Barwani, Assures Assistance

FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel, on Tuesday, visited the flood-affected areas in the Barwani district to take stock of the situation. Reviewing the situation on the ground, he spoke to the people largely affected by the relentless rainfall and backwater of Narmada and also listened to the problems of the flood-hit people.

MP also assured of providing all possible relief, assistance and compensation to them. He visited villages including Kundia, Dhanora, Pipari and Kasravad, and also arranged food for the suffering people.

He said that society has been playing a commendable role in helping in such challenging times. He also appealed to social organisations and workers to come ahead and extend all kinds of support to the flood-affected people.

Reviewing relief and rescue operations, he also directed the administration to take necessary measures, expedite relief and rescue operations and provide essential goods as per their requirements.

Notably, due to incessant rainfall, standing crops are damaged by the flood waters. Roads and culverts in the area are also damaged.

