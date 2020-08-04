Madhya Pradesh: MP University inks MoU to educate underprivileged students

The state-run Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University (ABVHU) here has signed an MoU with First Aid Council of India to educate students from less privileged background in urban and rural areas of Madhya Pradesh.

Under the MoU, study centres or extension centres will be opened in Madhya Pradesh for students who lack resources to pursue education, a university release said on Tuesday.

The objective of this MoU is to educate students of urban and rural areas who are unable to pursue take education due to lack of resources, provide them employment-oriented courses and increase literacy rate," the release said.