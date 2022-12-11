Madhya Pradesh: MP Solanki announces Rs10L for sports facility at college in Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Sumer Singh Solanki has announced to donate Rs10 Lakh from the MP fund for sports facilities at Government College, Manawar. The MP has asked the college principal to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the auditorium.

The MP addressing programme at the college said the students should imbibe moral values from biographies of great personalities and contribute to nation building.

On the occasion Saurabh Sharma took charge as chairperson of Public Participation Committee. Former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, BJP district president Rajeev Yadav, state general secretary Jaideep Patel, department head of student council Ashish Sharma, BJYM member Jayasuriya, MP representative Narayan Soni attended the event as chief guests. The event began with MP Solanki paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. School Principal RC Patel in his address, discussed main issues at College.

Later, the MP administered an anti-drug oath to students and presented a folk song on Tantya Mama. He later inaugurated the open gymnasium at college and also planted saplings on the campus. Members of ABVP, yuva morcha, RSS, Durgavahini, mahila morcha were present. The program was conducted by Professor Satish Solanki whereas Dr I S Sastya proposed a vote of thanks.