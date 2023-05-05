Madhya Pradesh: MP performs bhoomi pujan of new additional tehsil office in Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel reached Khetia town of Barwani on Thursday and performed Bhoomi Pujan of additional tehsil office on Khetia-Pati road. The office is to be built at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore. Upon reaching the town, BJP workers and supporters accorded warm welcome to MP Patel. BJP Mandal president Kamlesh Rajput, Nagar Panchayat Parishad president Dashrath Nikumbh, vice-president Chetan Sancheti, district minister Sachin Chauhan and other supporters attended the event.

In his address, he said that the construction work of additional Tehsil office had been handed over to Project Implementation Unit (PIU). It was expected to be completed within six months, providing relief to urban and rural area residents.

Sub-divisional officer Pansemal Ramesh Sisodia, tehsildar Hitendra Bhavsar, naib tehsildar Sunil Sisodia, chief municipal officer Mohan Alawa and other administrative officials were present.