Madhya Pradesh: MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad convenes meeting with 'Navankur Sansthas'

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad chaired a district-level meeting with several 'Navankur Sansthas' (newly-formed organisations for public welfare) of Dhar at Aajeevika Bhawan on Mandu Road. District co-ordinators of PESA Act Dilip Machar and Jan Abhiyan Parishad Navneet Ratnakar were present as guests. Addressing the meeting, Machar explained Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act to the organisations’ workers. He said that the act gives special powers to the Gram Sabhas in scheduled areas, especially for the management of natural resources.' Machar also cleared queries raised by the members.

Later, the work done by public welfare organisations was reviewed by parishad co-ordinator Navneet Ratnakar. He provided guidance on how members can improve their way of working on subjects like Ladli Behna Yojana, PESA Act, environment conservation and others. Around 85 workers from social organisations and data entry operator Dharmendra Kumar Sharma participated in the meeting. A vote of thanks was proposed by Rajni Yadav. The meeting concluded with the national song.