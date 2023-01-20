e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: MP Gupta submits a list of demands to railway GM

Madhya Pradesh: MP Gupta submits a list of demands to railway GM

In such a situation, he asked to build a pit line at Garoth station under the Gati Shakti Yojana, as the logistics park on the expressway is being built here

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sudhir Gupta submitted a memorandum to the Western Central Railway general manager (GM) Sudhir Kumar Gupta in a meeting organised at the Kota Railway Division office on Friday. Through a memorandum, the MP demanded from the GM that Garoth and Suwasra in Shamgarh should be connected by rail just like Mandsaur-Neemuch under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station scheme. MP Gupta added, the most important commercial railway route of the country, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is also ready.

In such a situation, he asked to build a pit line at Garoth station under the Gati Shakti Yojana, as the logistics park on the expressway is being built here. He also mentioned about restarting the stoppages of trains that were stopped in the parliamentary constituency during the corona crisis.

Along with this, MP Gupta requested speedy construction of the railway overbridge at gate number 53 of Garoth-Boliya railway block and to approve the overbridge at gate number 65 in Bhesoda. He urged for the expansion of all the railway stations in the region by installing coach guidance indicators, CCTVs, passenger sheds, water booths and others. Bhilwara MP Subhash Bahedia, Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh and Ujjain MP representatives were also present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Clash between two groups during cricket match in Mandsaur
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MP Gupta submits a list of demands to railway GM

Madhya Pradesh: MP Gupta submits a list of demands to railway GM

Madhya Pardesh: Eyes of centenarian to live on after her death in Khargone

Madhya Pardesh: Eyes of centenarian to live on after her death in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: 73.62% average voting in 7 urban bodies of Barwani district

Madhya Pradesh: 73.62% average voting in 7 urban bodies of Barwani district

Madhya Pradesh: Polling for local bodies ends peacefully in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Polling for local bodies ends peacefully in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Incident-free polling in Sardarpur and Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: Incident-free polling in Sardarpur and Rajgarh