Madhya Pradesh: MP Gupta submits a list of demands to railway GM

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sudhir Gupta submitted a memorandum to the Western Central Railway general manager (GM) Sudhir Kumar Gupta in a meeting organised at the Kota Railway Division office on Friday. Through a memorandum, the MP demanded from the GM that Garoth and Suwasra in Shamgarh should be connected by rail just like Mandsaur-Neemuch under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station scheme. MP Gupta added, the most important commercial railway route of the country, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is also ready.

In such a situation, he asked to build a pit line at Garoth station under the Gati Shakti Yojana, as the logistics park on the expressway is being built here. He also mentioned about restarting the stoppages of trains that were stopped in the parliamentary constituency during the corona crisis.

Along with this, MP Gupta requested speedy construction of the railway overbridge at gate number 53 of Garoth-Boliya railway block and to approve the overbridge at gate number 65 in Bhesoda. He urged for the expansion of all the railway stations in the region by installing coach guidance indicators, CCTVs, passenger sheds, water booths and others. Bhilwara MP Subhash Bahedia, Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh and Ujjain MP representatives were also present.

