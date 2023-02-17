Madhya Pradesh: MP Gupta lists various demands at meeting with Western Railway General Manager

Representational Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): General Manager of Western Railway Ashok Kumar on Friday held a meeting in Ratlam with MPs from Ratlam, Indore and some from Gujarat to hear their suggestions and brief on works taken up by the railways.

Sudhir Gupta, Mandsaur MP put forth several demands at meeting and handed over a letter to GM for the operation and expansion of new trains.

Prominent among the issues raised at the meeting included the construction of four additional platforms at Mandsaur and Neemuch Railway Stations, overbridge at Nayagaon station, adding Jaora to Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and to run Vande Bharat Express on Mandsaur-Neemuch track.

Along with long-pending demands for stoppage of Jaipur-Hydrabad Express at Jaora station, Hemu Bhilwara Express at Kachnara, Jaipir-Bhopal Express at Pipliyamandi and Dalauda, Udaipur- Indore at Malhargarh, Udaipur- Mesure train at Neemuch, Mandsaur- Udaipur at Bisalwal, Indore-Jodhpur at Jawad and Jaipur- Yashwantpur at Neemuch, Udaipur-Ratlam at Dhodhar station. Gupta also demanded construction of Piplia Mandi, Sanjit Phatak and Jaora overbridges at the earliest. During which, Ratlam DRM Rajneesh Kumar besides MPs from Ratlam Indore and some from Gujarat state were present.