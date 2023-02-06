Madhya Pradesh: MP Guman Singh Damor flags off ‘Vikas Yatra’ in Sailana

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam-Jhabua MP Guman Singh Damor along with former MLA Sangeeta Charel, janpad president Kailashi Charel flagged off the ‘Vikas Yatra’ from Janpad office in Sailana town of Ratlam district. The aim of the Vikas Yatra is to give benefits to eligible beneficiaries and achieve the goal of public welfare.

Damor later laid the foundation stone of new VC conference building at Janpad Panchayat premises. To mark the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas on Monday, AYUSH Department organised a free-of-cost health camp at the Community Health Centre, Sailana. The camp was inaugurated by MP Damor paying obeisance to Sant Ravidas. As many as 576 people availed benefits at the camp.

A team of Ayush doctors including Dr Shipra Mishra, Ajay Pandit, Sunil Bhadoria and Anil Mehta rendered their services at the camp. MP Damor also underwent a free BP check-up at the camp. Ayush department also disseminated information on useful spices, Yoga, use of medicinal plants Amla, Neem, Tulsi, Giloy, Pattharchatta. These medicinal herbs destroy disease causing germs. They also inhibit the growth of microbes that cause communicable diseases.

District panchayat vice president Kesu Ram Ninama, nagar panchayat president Chetan Shukla, former Mandi president and MP representative Vijay Charel, sub-divisional officer Manish Jain, BMO Dr Jitendra also attended the camp.

