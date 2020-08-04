Madhya Pradesh: MP Congress to send 11 silver stones for the construction of Ram temple, says former CM Kamal Nath

Hitting the BJP government in the state, Nath said that whenever we do something, opposition attacks. Do they have a patent on religion, they have a contract, have they taken the agency of religion?

Earlier Kamal Nath had supported the construction of Ram Mandir and said that he welcomes the construction of the Ram temple. Talking to ANI, the former CM had claimed that the foundation of the Ram Mandir was laid by Rajiv Gandhi in 1989. Today the dream of Ram temple is being fulfilled due to Rajiv Gandhi.

Kamal Nath said, "I installed the idol of Hanuman in Chhindwara. We built cowsheds in our government, removed the obstacles of construction of the Ram Vanagman Path. Planned development of Mahakal and Omkareshwar temple. We do not use religion for politics, we do not make it an event. We all have religious thinking but we do not combine religion and politics."

Earlier in the morning, Kamal Nath had appealed to the people and supporters to recite Hanuman Chalisa at their place and become a participant of the event. In Rewa MLA Siddharth Tiwari, former minister Sajjan Verma in Dewas and Mandsaur etc. Sundarkand recited the Hanuman Chalisa in all the districts.